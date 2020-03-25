Coca-Cola India complies with government regulations during COVID-19 lockdown

The COVID-19 outbreak has proven to be a global pandemic of an unprecedented scale and resulted in a challenging time for everyone across nations. At this moment, the health, safety and well-being of the employees is of paramount importance to Coca-Cola. Therefore, in compliance with the Government directive, Coca-Cola system in India has temporarily suspended production at the manufacturing facilities.

At the same time, as a responsible Total Beverage Company, the brand understands its responsibility to provide the essential beverages to consumers in these trying times. To cater to this urgent demand, it will be operating manufacturing facilities in very small number complying to the local Government’s regulations and safety of all employees.

The brand has adopted a purpose-driven approach to ensure complete safety and well-being of people, products and assets; adapt to the new realities and changes in consumers’ lives and attempting to help the Government and communities to make a difference wherever and however it can.

Further, as a global system, the brand is in regular touch with counterparts across the world.

“We are understanding and implementing some of the learnings mutually. This is an extraordinary situation that calls for empathy, care, out-of-the-box thinking and more coordinated and centralized approach to help us emerge successful from this challenging phase. Our entire system remains in touch with the local authorities and the central government to provide whatever humble support we can to address this challenge,” said spokesperson.