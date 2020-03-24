Ayushi Gudwani, Founder and CEO, FableStreet

Ayushi Gudwani is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FableStreet.

Unable to find well-fitted and comfortable western work-wear for herself in the Indian market Ayushi had the vision of manufacturing and delivering international quality work-wear especially designed to fit body types and cater to the like and preference of Indian women.

Having completed her Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Calcutta, she worked with McKinsey & Co. for over six years where she was a Senior Engagement Manager. After working on several public health and welfare projects in Bihar and U.P., she wanted to establish her own venture, one that would create a positive impact and alleviate the challenges associated with fit and sizing for women’s western work-wear. She observed that there was an untapped potential in the professional work-wear space for women in the Indian market.

She then undertook an extensive, hands-on R&D program wherein she spoke to and measured over a 1,000 Indian women in order to understand the problems associated with the western work-wear options available in the Indian market. She was able to identify the commonalities and distinctness of shapes and sizes amongst Indian women. After accumulating an invaluable data pool on the various types of body shapes, she devised a ‘Tailor Fit’ algorithm that requires just 3 body measurements (chest, waist and hip) along with the height to extrapolate the remaining measurements with great accuracy. With the algorithm in place and having interned over a course of six months in an apparel house to understand the construction and sizing of garments, she founded FableStreet in 2016.

Sensing the opportunity she was able to take advantage of the e-commerce boom, lack of good work-wear in the Indian market, increase in the number of women who prefer to wear western attires in the workforce and her vast knowledge to carve out a niche for herself in the Fashion and Lifestyle E-commerce sector.

She has since assumed the role of team builder and visionary to pave the way for FableStreet with a keen eye on the development of the product, ensuring uniformity in quality of fabric, stitching and manufacturing of great fitting western work-wear. She is now looking at establishing FableStreet as not only the go-to brand for professional-wear but as transitional work-wear that can be alternated between formal and semi-formal clothing along with a new range of accessories; all while keeping premium quality and, great size and fit in mind.