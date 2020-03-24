The Dubai Mall virtual store to open on noon.com

Dubai-based Emaar Malls has announced its partnership with e-commerce marketplace noon.com, to open The Dubai Mall virtual store that will support the retailers and community to address the unprecedented challenges from the COVID-19 situation.

Retailers at The Dubai Mall can soon become a part of The Dubai Mall virtual store, hosted on noon.com. Customers will be able to visit the virtual store and shop their favourite brands, make their purchase choice online and have the purchases delivered to their homes by noon across the UAE.

The Dubai Mall is also facilitating customers to use another online asset of Emaar Malls, Namshi.com, to enable online purchases.

The store to door solutions by Emaar Malls serve as a free, safe, cash-less and convenient delivery service, daily throughout the UAE, which will support the community, easing any concerns of their well-being whilst social distancing is in place.

“Unprecedented challenges call for innovative, collaborative and bold measures. The Covid-19 situation and its impact on the global economy call for us to rally our strengths and identify new measures that take into consideration the social and economic realities. We stand by our nation, community and industry to address the impact of the situation. The Dubai Mall virtual store will help retailers continue to do positive business while factoring in the need for social distancing and people making their purchases online. The initiative allows for Emaar Malls to connect our stores and customers safely, without impacting daily routines and worries around wellbeing. This will particularly benefit SMEs and start-ups that do not have an active online presence as well as larger retailers who now have an added channel to drive sales,” said an Emaar Malls spokesperson.

A spokesperson of noon.com confirmed that The Dubai Mall will be the first to partner in this initiative. “We have been in discussions with large mall operators for the virtual mall initiative, as part of our efforts to offer alternate channels for retailers to tide over the current challenges. We expect to announce further major partnerships with large malls shortly.”

Through the partnership with noon.com, with a strong distribution and delivery network and fulfilment centres, The Dubai Mall is creating a viable and relevant retail channel for retailers across multiple categories that add to the convenience and well-being of customers.

To be part of the virtual store, tenants at The Dubai Mall have to opt-in to this service from noon.com and Namshi, and the e-commerce platforms will work with the retailers to take their inventory and stores online.