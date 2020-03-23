E-commerce has been lifeblood for cities under shutdown to fight Covid-19: Flipkart

Flipkart on Saturday said that e-commerce world over has been the lifeblood for cities under shutdown to fight against coronavirus while lauding the government move to exempt e-tailers from any order that restrict supply through them.

“We see that world over, e-commerce, powered by technology, has played a key role as a partner with the public authorities and has been the lifeblood for cities under shutdown to fight Covid-19,” Flipkart spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a PTI report: To ensure there is no disruption of supply of essential commodities, the ministry of consumer affairs has advised state governments and local administration to exempt e-commerce operations (warehouse and logistics facilities and services), wholesalers, their vendors and third party delivery partners who are part of the supply and logistic chain eco-system, from any type of prohibitory orders.

“The government’s decision gives e-commerce industry confidence in our ability to support and collaborate with Governments (both Center and States) and other stakeholders as we fight this crisis as a country,” the spokesperson said.

Several state governments have imposed prohibitory orders like Section 144 and mandated closure of malls and shopping places in order to ensure social distancing in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

E-commerce companies have seen jump in order across several categories in last several days and have run out of stock in some categories specially masks and hand sanitizers.

Amazon said that the ongoing coronavirus crisis has impacted its operation in the short term and it is working to resolve it.

“In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories. You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual. We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders,” Amazon said in a blog post.

The company did not share any comment with PTI on government move to exempt e-commerce for supply of essential items.