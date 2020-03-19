W expands offering, introduces footwear

Expanding its offering, W, one of the leading women’s apparel brand, has forayed into the footwear market, with an exclusive range of fashionable Footapparel.

A fine amalgamation of classic western designs, with a hint of Indian-ness, the collection is set to complete the wardrobe solution offered by W. Keeping the fashion quotient high, the range doesn’t compromise on comfort and is a perfect wardrobe partner for a modern Indian women, who is stylish and constantly on the move.

With fashion-forward approach, the collection from W offers wide range of unique shoe designs, featuring crafts like Hand Embroidery, Braiding, Hand Weaving, Pleating, Laser Cut Work, Quilting, Raffia Weaving, and more.

Talking at length about the newly launched category, Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. said, “At W, we have always strived to give the modern Indian woman a complete wardrobe solution. True to our brand promise, we are launching Footapparel which is an amalgamation of fashion and functionality. Looking at the footwear options available to our customers, we believe finding that one perfect pair which coordinates best, is fashion forward yet keeps you comfortable throughout the day is a real challenge. This is the space we are addressing with our range of fusion footwear which is both fashionable and comfortable.”

In the first phase of the launch, the company plans to retail the footapparel across 80+ W stores as well as on the website along with online retail platforms like Myntra and Amazon.