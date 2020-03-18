Covid-19 Impact: Uber Eats waives delivery fees for independent restaurants across US and Canada

Uber Eats will waive delivery fee for 100,000 independent restaurants across the United States and Canada.

“As we face the uncertainty of this health crisis together with our restaurant partners, we are thinking about how best to support independent restaurants in the U.S. and Canada that have been most significantly affected,” said Janelle Sallenave, Head of Uber Eats, U.S. and Canada.

“We know the success of every restaurant depends on customer demand. That’s why we’re working urgently to drive orders toward independent restaurants on Eats, to help make up for the significant slowdown of in-restaurant dining,” Sallenave added.

This initiate is part of a larger effort that includes marketed campaigns to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app.

Uber Eats is also reportedly rolling out a new payment option for restaurants. This feature will allow restaurants to opt into daily payouts on all Uber Eats orders, rather than the typical weekly payout.

“While foot traffic may have temporarily declined, fixed costs for our restaurant partners remain constant, putting their finances front-and-center. To help to create a more reliable and immediate source of cash flow, even in uncertain times, we’re rolling out a new payment option for restaurants,” he said.