Puneet Jain, Director, Odhni

Puneet Jain is an Indian entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist and humanitarian. He is the co-director of Delhi’s largest ethnic wear retail Odhni, which owns various large stores spread over 50,000sq.ft.

He always had a passion for becoming a successful businessman. He also encouraged his siblings to have a vision in life at an early stage and strive to fulfil it.

He graduated from Delhi University (DU) in commerce and completed the BBA program from Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS). A firm believer of ‘Education Has No Age Limit’, he is pursuing the course in strategic retail management (CSRM) from Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

Soon after the completion of his studies, he joined his father’s business named Paramount Tractors. He worked there for two years until 1999 when his mother Anju Jain launched her own venture in saree retailing – Odhni.

With his younger brother who is also the co-director at Odhni, he took the reins of the business at a tender age of 20. His entrepreneurial journey began with a flagship store of 500 sq.t. area in Nishant Kunj, Pitampura and four employees and having a meagre understanding of the market and the product. But, he had internalised his father’s customer-centric values and ethos and so, it was both his vision and mission for Odhni to cater to the changing customer demands in the Indian apparel market.

The customer-centric approach to business made Odhni cross the mark of 100 crore turnover in the year 2018. Under his inspiring leadership, Odhni ’s first four-storeyed retail outlet evolved into the largest luxurious women apparel store in Delhi with serving approximately about 10 lakh customers annually.