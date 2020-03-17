Rishi Vasudev to join Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. as Chief Executive Officer

Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd, part of Dubai-based hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group, announced the appointment of Rishi Vasudev as the Chief Executive Officer for Lifestyle and Home Centre.

Vasudev will take on his role from June 01, 2020 in the company. He will be working alongside Vasanth Kumar towards ensuring a seamless leadership transition.

H. Ramanathan, Chairman of the Board – India, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rishi on board. His experience in fashion and consumer understanding will be a great asset to our business. He shares our Group’s people and customer focus and his rich Online and Technology expertise will also be integral to bringing innovative solutions to our Omnichannel business goals.”

With more than 21 years of experience in fashion and retail – both online & offline, Vasudev is a veteran in the industry and comes with expertise and experience in managing large businesses, leading & mentoring high profile teams, leveraging technology and innovation, whilst transforming challenges into opportunities.

Vasudev is joining Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. from The Flipkart Group where he was instrumental in creating the overall fashion strategy and differentiation for each of the businesses – Flipkart, Myntra & Jabong, as the Group’s Senior Vice-President & Fashion Group Head. There, he successfully set up the online marketplace by building private label brands and establishing critical partnerships globally and in India. At Lifestyle, Vasudev will drive the brands’ business success through a people-first lens, in-line with the company’s ambitious growth plans in the coming years.

Before his stint at The Flipkart Group, Vasudev has served as the CEO of Calvin Klein and the Senior Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer for Arrow, Gant and Izod at Arvind Brands. Rishi started his career with Aditya Birla Group and worked with them for over 8 years, handling brands like Grasim and Louis Philippe.