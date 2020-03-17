LVMH to make hand sanitizers to fight coronavirus

The French luxury group LVMH said Sunday that it would begin producing sanitising hand gel at three of its perfume and cosmetics sites in France, for distribution to French hospitals fighting the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

“Given the risk of a shortage of a hydro-alcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault has instructed the LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics business to prepare its production sites to manufacture substantial quantities of hydro-alcoholic gel to be provided to public authorities,” said the release.

“LVMH will therefore use all the production facilities of its Perfumes and Cosmetics brands (Parfums Christian Dior, Gurlain and Parfums Givenchy) in France to produce large quantities of hydro-alcoholic gel.

The gel will be delivered free of charge to the French health authorities and as a priority from this Monday to the Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris.

Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a grater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus.

LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities,” release added.

LVMH is the world’s largest seller of luxury goods and the largest market capitalization in France, worth $220 billion.