Styched launches exclusive merchandise portal ‘Styched Life’

Styched, a youth fast-fashion brand, has launched its exclusive merchandise platform Styched Life – a one-stop-shop for fan merchandise across sectors like comics, music, sports and arts.

The e-commerce company will partner with brands, artistes, performers, influencers, TV shows and non-profit organizations to create co-branded exclusive fashion merchandise.

The brand has earlier collaborated with music bands, dance groups, comics, athletes, sports franchises and charitable organizations. Some of these include Underground Authority, M-Zee Bella, Agsy, Hip Hop India, High on Dance, Diamond Comics, Amar Chitra Katha, Bengaluru Raptors and Cricket Association for the Blind in India and more.

Speaking about the initiative, Satyajit Hoskote, Head of Business Development, Styched said: “Styched Life is a platform to promote talent across the country. We are tying up with not only the well-established brands but also with smaller and upcoming artists and influencers to create and sell co-branded merchandise.”

“To revive the declining popularity of Indian comic culture, Styched.life and Diamond Comics have joined hands to promote Indian comics and superheroes through fashion. The majority of Indian publishers are facing stiff competition from international comic powerhouses such as Marvel and DC in terms of survival. In a bid to reach the millennials and retrieve the forgotten characters of the likes of Chacha Chaudhary and Shaktimaan, we are creating an exclusive range of t-shirts in partnership with Diamond Comics. All this while keeping the fashion comfortable and affordable,” Hoskote added.

Gulshan Rai, Founder of Diamond Comics added: “There is a huge market for Indian comic merchandise. Most of us have grown up reading and watching characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Shaktimaan, Vikram Betal and so on. They remind us of our childhood and evoke a strong sense of nostalgia among every one of us. When Styched approached us, we were delighted that a fashion brand has chosen to go the Indian route. We couldn”t be more excited about this.”

Styched Life has also tied up with the Bengaluru Raptors who are the defending champions of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) which features big names such as PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Tai Tzu Ying, Parupalli Kashyap to name a few.

Prashanth Reddy, Owner of the Bengaluru Brawlers and Bengaluru Raptors, is optimistic about the scope of merchandising in India. He said: “Sports merchandise in India has not taken off yet as compared to countries like the US. But the seeds are being sown now with so many national leagues getting widespread popularity. The Bengaluru Raptors who won the 5th edition of the Premier Badminton League already have a strong fan base. Sports merchandise is a way for the fans to express their affection and support to the team and the sport.