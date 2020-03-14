Cool Colors focuses on brand image, providing a great consumer experience

With 35 years’ of experience in the retail fashion industry Bafna Clothing Company has become one of India’s fastest growing garment firms. As a 9001 certified company, they have spread across the country, with Bengaluru as the headquarters. It’s brand Cool Colors is making waves in the South Indian apparel retail sector, with a focus on brand image and consumer experience. Cool Colors,which offers a unique shopping experience to patrons, has a strong network of exclusive retail showrooms across the four major South Indian states of Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

Core Categories & Target Consumers

Through Cool Colors, the company offers a complete range of men’s wear clothing including plain, stripes, checks, prints and linen shirts. They see a high demand for checks and printed shirts in the market compared to other products.

The brand provides a unique collections of total standout designs to men’s wardrobe across the ages of 25 to 45 years. It makes sure customers are comfortable and are well assisted by dedicated and trained staff to ensure they make the right purchase and go home happy. It focuses on giving consumers strong in-store promotions which further help products gain greater visibility. While there is always a classic range with designs such as checks, prints and plains that always remain in fashion, there is something new on off er as well.

Each season provides an opportunity to recreate a new product range. Each year the company develops new fashion styles that sets Cool Colors apart from other brands. At present, they have launched a collection of striped shirts in the market.

Brand USP

Cool Colors, which has dedicatedly worked on building its brand image, has broken free of the ‘just another brand’ impression. It is consciously working to become an alternative to mainstream brands and not just the immediate competition. Cool Colors focuses on quality, innovation fashion styles at accessible prices.

Retail Presence

According to Cool Colors’ parent company, the markets in Tier II & III cities are still at nascent stages and this has given the brand ample opportunities to explore and experiment with the different aspects of the fashion industry. These markets haven’t reached a saturation level and hence play a vital role in the brand’s growth.

Omnichannel Operations

The company focuses on a combination of traditional retail stores and online shopping through their online retail partners. For them, the year 2019 has been one of steady growth, with social media marketing as the key driver for engaging customers and promoting online sales. However, for the company the greatest business still comes from traditional retail stores where customers like to indulge in the unique customer experience Cool Colors provides them with. This is one of the main reasons why the brand focuses on utilising strong in-store promotions that help their products gain greater visibility.