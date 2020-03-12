WoodenStreet opens 2 new stores in South India; plans to invest Rs 15 crore for further expansion

Investing a total of Rs 5 crore (approx.), custom furniture start-up WoodenStreet has begun its second South Indian expansion drive by opening two new experience stores in Hyderabad. These stores are located in Banjara Hills and Miyapur.

The first such expansion drive within South India had erected three experience stores within Bengaluru – in HSR Layout, Whitefield and Kalyan Nagar suburbs – and one store in Chennai’s Pallikaranai neighbourhood.

“People in South India are inclined towards solid-wood and handcrafted furniture, and we want to deliver them relevant products which match their taste,” says Lokendra Ranawat, CEO of WoodenStreet. “And this is where we are geared at, to provide quality solid-wood products which are passionately handcrafted.”

These experience stores are aimed towards making quality custom furniture options accessible to the varied populace of South India. In the upcoming 12-18 months, the company is planning to erect 4 additional stores in South India, along with a third store in Hyderabad, with a planned investment of Rs 10-15 crore (approx.)

WoodenStreet brings handmade crafts of over 500 Indian artisans to limelight under its Make-in-India initiative, keeping traditional crafting ways alive with the support of technology.

“Our nation thrives when its people thrive. And our people thrive when their traditions are given a platform to cultivate even in this fast-paced era,” comments Lokendra Ranawat.

Within four years, WoodenStreet has spread across India with over 25 experience stores and a hundred delivery hubs, building a strong network that makes over 10,000 home furniture and furnishing products accessible to the nation. Specializing in customization, the company also boasts interior designing services for complete home interior solutions.