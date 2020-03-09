Vineet Gautam, Country Head, Bestseller India

Vineet Gautam’s career has been characterized by inspiring accomplishments. A retail virtuoso, Gautam is currently the Country Head of Bestseller India; which is the leading Danish clothing company which operates largely throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Canada. In India, Bestseller is present under the brand names: Jack & Jones, Only, Vero Moda, Selected Homme and Junarose.

He augments his current designation with his expertise in retail industry, fashion retail background and education. Gautam joined Bestseller in January 2010 and is leading the business and strategy for the brands in India. The fashion retail industry is competitive and a place to display strength and power, complemented with understanding and foresight – qualities which Gautam excels at. His forte includes operations from marketing to brand management to business development.

In a short span of seven years Vineet’s vision for making Bestseller Brands the fastest growing brands in India has come through. This purely attributes to his passion, guidance and leadership that Jack & Jones, Only, Vero Moda, Selected Homme and Junarose are most preferred fashion brands today.

Prior to assuming his current role, Gautam led the team at United Color of Benetton and handled retail and business development for all brands under UCB. He also headed retail vertical for Idea Cellular where he had implemented the complete retail strategy for the Telecom giant. He has also worked for Wills Lifestyle as Operations Manager, Cafe Coffee Day, Domin’s Pizza and Nirula’s.

He is a Hotel Management Graduate from IHM-Delhi and has more than 15 years of experience in the retail and marketing sector.