Women Entrepreneurs: Redefining casual wear and lingerie retail

Tanvi Malik is an Economics graduate from Delhi’s Lady Shriram College, followed up with an MBA in Brand Management from MICA Ahmedabad. Her interest in branding and marketing led her to Titan, where she was a Brand & Product Manager for high-end watches before quitting to start her dream project, an inclusive, accessible and fashion-forward brand for Indian women – FabAlley, and later Indya. She spearheads design, marketing, product and communication for the company.

Shivani Poddar completed her graduation from Hindu College and did an MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi. After graduating from FMS, she was a part of the leadership program at Hindustan Unilever and specialized in the Commercial and Supply Chain function. Post HUL, she worked with Avendus Capital as a part of the Investment Banking team. At HSE, Shivani has been responsible for setting up sales and distribution, sourcing and manufacturing processes, financial systems, and fully integrated supply chain techniques.

Presence of The Brand: Indya is an Omnichannel brand and has 19 brand owned stores which were launched in the last 12 months. These EBOs are PAN India and today the brand has presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ludhiana and many more cities. The plan is to take this number up to about 40 stores till the end of this year. It is also present in large format stores like Central, Globus, Ethnicity and has recently been launched in Lifestyle. The plan to spend about Rs 6-8 crore on store expansions in the next 12-18 months.

In the next few years, the brand has plans to set a strong foothold in international expansion. The strategy for international expansion is two pronged – online and offline. In terms of the online market – the website currently delivers to approximately 30 countries apart from India. About 35-40 percent of their orders on their own e-commerce portal are from countries such as Canada, US, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia. The plan is to divert more marketing spends over the next few months to these countries and cater to the large NRI base in these countries. The brand has also been recently launched with Amazon US and UK.

In terms of offline, the brand is currently working with a few resellers based out of Mauritius, Dubai and Sri Lanka. It is exploring further like-minded partners and is planning to add 3-4 more key international accounts during the upcoming fiscal.

USP: An array of design differentiated, trendy with a twist and slightly quirky products ensure that the brands resonate with girls who have strong points of view when it comes to fashion. Below mentioned is the USP of both the brands which makes them unique in the market:

Indya:

• The brand is making Indian-wear relevant, versatile, trendy and glamorous, without resorting to the standard negative stereotypes attached with the category

• Updating Indian wear from a bygone generation’s ‘cultural costume’ to the modern Indian milieu by creating a differentiated product in the market

• Adapting global trends and Indian runway styles to create a (previously non-existent) high street for Indian wear

• Exploring the duality of Indian women’s style by designing lines that keep her western experience and Indian heritage pride in mind with East-Meets-West silhouettes

• Eliminating opaque, unorganized boutique shopping by providing fuss free ready to wear occasion wear

FabAlley:

• Every design on FabAlley is created on the basis of what is current and on-trend at this very second

• Affordability lies at the core of FabAlley’s DNA

• Unlike International brands, the designs incorporate the Indian women’s body types and cultural ecosystem

• Fully integrated supply chain ensures rapid turnaround of design into collections

• Data-led forecasting and meta-detailed historical analysis

• FabAlley has been built on the tenets of inclusiveness, keeping in mind that the designs are not only size agnostic but also fashion forward and on-trend

Online & In-Store Innovations: The brand has recently introduced digital tabloids and screens in the stores where customers can browse through lookbooks, new collections and mood-boards. This provides the user a more detailed outlook towards the brand and a sneak-peak into the upcoming collection.

Product Innovations: For FabAlley, the focus is on product innovation with a premium line and expansion of their plus-sized line Curve.