Rajneesh Mahajan

CEO

Inorbit Malls

Rajneesh Mahajan is currently the CEO of Inorbit malls, one of the premier retail mall chains in the industry.

Awarded the prestigious ‘Most Admired Shopping Center Professional- West’ award in 2016, Mahajan joined Inorbit malls as Vice President leasing in the year 2009. During his 8-year stint with the organization, Mahajan has ascended from Vice President to COO to Executive Director to his current role as CEO.

Throughout his tenure at Inorbit, Mahajan has played a key role in planning and implementing strategies and his valuable contribution is reflected in the organization’s ongoing mission of creating an enhanced customer experience. In addition to this, he has been a speaker at some of the most prestigious national & International retail forums.

Prior to joining Inorbit, Mahajan has worked with Barista Coffee Company and Cushman & Wakefield.

Mahajan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Punjab University, an MBA, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing and Finance from the ICFAI Business School.