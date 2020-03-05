Indya introduces ‘endless aisle kiosk’ at its new Gurugram store

Fashion house High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd., has expanded its retail footprint in the national capital region with the launch of its first exclusive Indya store in Gurugram, taking its store count to eight in Delhi NCR.

Located at Ambience Mall, the city’s biggest fashion hub, this store is the brand’s largest exclusive space in the country. With the new store, the brand introduces to its customers an Endless Aisle Kiosk. This retail concept will enable in-store customers to virtually browse and shop a wider range of Indya styles that are not available at the store, and get them delivered to their doorstep.

Spread across 909 sq. ft, the store houses an exciting and extensive range of fusion separates – think tunics that span from traditional kurtas to new-age draped designs; pants and skirts with classic cuts along with fashion-forward styles with attached sari drapes; and tops, to suit every mood and occasion.

Excited about the launch Shivani Poddar & Tanvi Malik, Co-Founders, High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd. said, “Indya’s collections are a beautiful mix of current and timeless designs making them chic and fuss-free, aligning perfectly with the dynamic lifestyle and discerning sense of style of the women of this millennium city. Keeping in line with their multi-tasking lives, our store in Gurugram will house a well-rounded assortment of modern Indian wear to suit their style and wardrobe needs.”

Indya, an omnichannel fast fashion brand, was born out of a thought to re-look ethnic fashion and design by considering the lifestyle and aesthetics of the modern Indian woman. The designs emphasize on new-age silhouettes that incorporate traditional embroideries, prints, and motifs. Besides retailing online, the brand is available at 250+ shop-in-shops across Central, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop & Globus, and now has 27 exclusive brand outlets across the country.