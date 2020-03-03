Darpan Kapoor, Chairman, Kapsons

Darpan Kapoor is an outstanding entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of success in the apparel and fashion industry. He is a visionary who built businesses long before anyone else. His administrative and visionary acumen is driving the retail/ garments/ logistics/ tech business online and offline.

In 1989, when Indian consumers could only imagine shopping for different colors and styles under one roof, the group brought multiple international fashion brands together and built a successful multi-brand store that quickly became popular in North India. Today, Kapsons has more than 34 multi-brand outlets.

He has driven the Kapsons brand through over three decades of churn and transformation, consistently aligning with consumption and industry shift to stay relevant and successful.

He says, “If your values are correct and you have a vision then your mission will fall in line and you will taste success.”