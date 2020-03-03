Cross Border Kitchens raises angel round; Shreedhar Gupta invests in his personal capacity

Cross Border Kitchens (CBK) – a multi-brand, multi-kitchen, multi-format internet-driven F&B company has raised an angel round led by Shreedhar Gupta.

Gupta has invested in CBK in his personal capacity and also joins in as a board member. He comes with over 20 years of experience in setting up, running and expanding various businesses in the start-up and automotive sector. He has signed and successfully managed various joint ventures with multinational companies and is passionate about helping start-ups grow responsibly.

Launched in early 2019, CBK is committed to providing consistent high-quality food across multiple cuisine types, at every possible price point, and via every possible format. The team is guided by achieving excellence in all large and small processes that go into achieving the core objective. Operational excellence, marketing expertise, and technology backbone support each of these key processes helping the company bring to market 7 operational brands (with an additional 4 launching in the next 30 days) in 4 different cuisine type at a wide range of price points.

Currently, CBK service in anywhere between 10-12 thousand orders every month and is on the path to register Rs 4 crore in revenue by end of the financial year with 3 live kitchens operational in Delhi NCR.

On the fundraise Ishita Yashvi, Mayank Singh, Ahsan Qureshi and Mohit Mehta, Co-founders, Cross Border Kitchens said, “We are an Inventive Culinary Community that utilizes technology, culinary art, marketing, and operational excellence to deliver a memorable gourmet experience. Shreedhar comes with a string of successful investments in start-ups. His business acumen will help us scale at an accelerated rate and in achieving our mission to deliver a wholesome food experience at every doorstep at the click of a button.”

On investing in the company Shreedhar Gupta said, “I am very excited to be part of a team with such energy, excitement and integrity. I play very safe with my investments and I’m confident that investing in CBK is one of the safe yet best investments I’ve made so far. Not only am I positive of multi fold returns but also grateful that this investment in CBK will help me get involved with good food, something I’m very passionate about.”

In the next 18 months, CBK plans to have a multi-city presence. They project to be present in 7 major cities in India with different formats. They expect to have 570 live PoS and plan to deploy CAPEX of Rs 18 crore. The company hopes to create 2,000 to 2,500 employment opportunities.