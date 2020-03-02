9th edition of ‘I Just Did It’ – a TRRAIN initiative launched

TRRAIN Retail Awards – an initiative to honour customer service excellence delivered by retail associates across various retail formats – witnessed the launch of ninth edition of the magazine, ‘I Just Did It’.

The magazine, a TRRAIN initiative was launched by B S Nagesh, TRRAIN Founder, CL Raheja, Chairman, K Raheja Corp, Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women & Child Development & Textile and Amitabh Taneja, Chairman & Managing Director of IMAGES Group.

The magazine covers inspiring retail stories and amazing customer service stories.

TRRAIN Retail Awards is a testament to the undying dedication, skill, hard work and integrity shown by the front-end retail associates. They are the face of the ever-growing retail industry who entertain and charm the customers and go beyond their way to fulfill customer expectations. TRRAIN celebrates and applauds the real assets of the Retail Industry for their humility, warmth, enthusiasm and commitment towards the customers

With the quality of service delivery being very high it was a tough task for the jury to select winners.

The stories of the category winners and the winners themselves are showcased in the ninth edition of ‘I Just Did It’, which has been published by IMAGES Group for the ninth year running.