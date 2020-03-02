Home Retail 9th edition of ‘I Just Did It’ – a TRRAIN initiative launched

    9th edition of ‘I Just Did It’ – a TRRAIN initiative launched

    By  
    -
    SHARE

    Retail Awards – an initiative to honour customer service excellence delivered by retail associates across various retail formats – witnessed the launch of ninth edition of the magazine, ‘I Just Did It’.

    9th edition of ‘I Just Did It’ - a TRRAIN initiative launched

    The magazine, a TRRAIN initiative was launched by , TRRAIN Founder, , Chairman, , , Union Minister of Women & Child Development & Textile and , Chairman & Managing Director of .

    The magazine covers inspiring retail stories and amazing customer service stories.

    is a testament to the undying dedication, skill, hard work and integrity shown by the front-end retail associates. They are the face of the ever-growing retail industry who entertain and charm the customers and go beyond their way to fulfill customer expectations. TRRAIN celebrates and applauds the real assets of the Retail Industry for their humility, warmth, enthusiasm and commitment towards the customers

    With the quality of service delivery being very high it was a tough task for the jury to select winners.

    The stories of the category winners and the winners themselves are showcased in the ninth edition of ‘I Just Did It’, which has been published by IMAGES Group for the ninth year running.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR