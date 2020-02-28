Hitesh Keswani, Founder & Director, Silver Beach Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

For 34 year old Hitesh Keswani, who owns a chain of restaurants of various formats, success lies in finding the right location/s & working with the right people while maintaining a consistently high quality of food and service.

For him, it is all about interacting with guests over a period of time. A simple down to earth person, he started as a base-line manager with brands like Mocha and Hawaiian Shack in Mumbai before launching his first outlet called Silver Beach Cafe in Juhu (Mumbai) in 2010.

He subsequently went on to open Nom Nom – Versova and Bandra, followed by Copa in 2013, Sirocco and Radio Bar in 2015. Soon after this, Ministry of Salads & The Terrace (both in Mumbai) launched in 2016 followed by his magnum opus project – Estella in December 2016; Mumbai’s most premium beach facing restaurant and bar. There was no stopping him after this and he launched Basanti (Mumbai) and The Lazy Goose (Goa) in 2017 followed by Silver Beach Cafe Dubai and Lokhandwala (Mumbai) in 2018.

The man has built an empire with a core team who envision his thoughts into reality; spearheading different departments from operations, marketing, guest communications, sourcing, admin and HR.

By the end of 2018, he launched one more ambitious project

namely Toro Toro (Goa), the next year i.e 2019 opened doors to Basanti in JBR – Dubai and Mumbai’s most iconic theme bar – Radio Bar (second outlet) in Chembur.

His next mega opening in the second quarter of 2020 will be a new experience based restaurant-bar in South Bombay. He is raring to go across food genres and boundaries at full strength.