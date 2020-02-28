Internationally acclaimed French Bistro Paul brings its European flair to India

Paul, the world renowned family-owned French bistro, has about 740 outlets in over 45 countries and it recently launched its flagship store in Gurugram’s Ambience Mall. This 150-seater outlet is recognised as a destination restaurant for its sophisticated charm, a mix of traditional and contemporary ambience and scrumptious delicacies.

Cogent Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with the brand and has the master franchise right for the brand in India. Vivek Mishra, Marketing Head, Paul India opines “Paul is a unique concept for the Indian customers and our marketing efforts would be to carve a differentiation and newness, that the brand brings to the people of Delhi NCR, through its authentic European delicacies and ambiance thatmakes it a destination restaurant for any occasion or to just unwind after a long day at work.”

Paul provides diners an authentic European experience with classic cuisine and world-class service. It offers a whopping variety of dishes and specializes in signature breads, breakfast combos, viennoiseries, egg preparations, croissant sandwiches, coffee and other hot & cold beverages along with wide range of desserts.

Brand History

Paul was established in 1889 in Croix, in northern France. It is an epitome of excellence exemplified by traditional artisan culinary practices carried forward as legacy over five generations, The Paul is well known for carefully selected fresh ingredients, finger-licking recipes, impeccable presentation and unmatched quality of its food offerings.

Customer Proposition

The brand is targeting people between the age of 18-40 years and those who have a flair for International cuisine. It is targeting people who are global travellers and like European culture and European traditions. In India there are not many boulangeries and for the bread lovers it is a relief as Paul is filling in the gap.

Culinary Offerings

If you want to spend some quality time with your family over a delicious meal then visit this bistro that offers a wide range of main course delicacies such as salads, appetizers, hot & cold sandwiches, pizzas & pastas, alcoholic & non alcoholic beverages. It has a variety of lip-smacking delicious desserts –millefeuille, pâtisseries, macarons and vennoiseries. It has the finest brioche, baguettes and specialty breads that have already made their mark in 45 other countries and now it is time for Indians to recognise it.

Culinary Team

Chef Lokesh Jaiswal, Head Chef, is leading a culinary team of 30 staff members at the restaurant. Chef Lokesh is an expert in European and Italian cuisines and it connects him with the essence of the restaurant in a perfect manner. To maintain its authenticity, all the chefs are first trained in France for six months so that they absorb its quintessential spirit and display it in India.

Chef Lokesh along with Chef Vipin Dwivedi, Head Pastry Chef, Paul dishes out the best platters by wonderfully combining time-honoured and new-age ingredients to give the diners, “A one of its own kind,” dining experience. It is the perfect choice for diners to enjoy scrumptious food options such as French onion soup, caesar salad, bufalina pizza, roasted baby chicken, and many more throughout the day while shopping, a pre-theatre meal or a family outing.

“A slice of France- Paul provides an exclusive experience to local patrons looking for a premium, classic and customized service. Guests can relish the delicacies at PAUL’s bakery-patisserie-café-restaurant, and can also take the advantage of take-away through its signature display kiosk,” asserts Chef Vipin Dwivedi, Head Pastry Chef, Paul India.

Location

Paul has a history of 130 years and a prime location was required to showcase its International fl air and European heritage. Ambience Mall is the biggest mall in Gurugram and was best suited for Paul to launch its flagship store in India. Some of the reasons for choosing ground floor at the entrance of the mall were prime location, good visibility and presence in the mall.

Market Potential

After exploring a couple of countries, the team wanted to reach out to Indian market as it has a huge HoReCa industry and it holds great potential in the FnB sector. The millennials are well travelled and have a taste for the world cuisine.

Brand’s USP

Internationally, the brand is known for its bakery products like bread and pastries. For the bread preparation, the team imports fl our and veniosseries from France and use exceptionally fresh and good quality ingredients in the kitchen. The bistro serves since eight in the morning to 12 in the noon and it caters to all the needs of the customers from breakfast-lunch-evening tea-dinner and this is the feature of the brand that makes it different from the rest in the market. Paul serves a vast variety of food from hot and cold beverages to viennoiseries, main course – sea-food dishes to tarts, sundaes. The team practices a world-class standard of serving guests at their tables unlike several prominent brands where customers have to stand in queues to place order. It is a destination restaurant and the ambiance is a mix of old and traditional french set-up.