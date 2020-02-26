Club Factory emerges top challenger to Amazon, Flipkart: TechArc Report

M-commerce adoption in the country is rising with Club Factory fast growing as an alternative to top e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, according to the latest report by analytics research firm TechArc.

According to the report, 67 percent of the users shopped using an app, while remaining accessed the online store through browser using smartphones.India, a mobile-first economy, is increasingly consuming digital services and applications including e-Commerce over smartphones.

As stated in the ‘India M-Commerce Insights Report’, the market is getting structured as a ladder between leaders, challengers and strugglers. While Flipkart and Amazon lead as the most engaged platforms, Club Factory is growing up fast among challengers.

Club Factory’s wide range of products and product categories has been a key factor in enabling the platform to give stiff competition to incumbents. It has also aided in disruptive growth for the platform over the last two years.

During Oct-Dec 2019, while Flipkart and Amazon conducted the biggest festive season sale, Club Factory was the most downloaded app in the shopping category in India.While festival offers drove Flipkart and Amazon installations during the period, Club Factory’s rapid growth among challengers is attributed to focusing on affordable range of products as well as charging zero commission from the sellers.

Club Factory has also managed to reduce delivery time by as much as 30 percent with average positive product rating going up by 40 percent in 2019. Strength and excellence in listing high cost-efficient products have helped the platform increase traction in tier-II and III cities.

Club Factory recently surpassed 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) in India with a sharp rise in traffic, clocking in 4x growth in orders received in 2019 on the platform as compared to the previous year. Club Factory has set a target to on-board 100,000 local sellers in 2020. The platform was recently featured as ‘Breakout Apps of 2019’ in App Annie’s State of Mobile Report. Club Factory has been the most downloaded shopping app on the Android platform globally over the last quarter, according to Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform. Club Factory has also surpassed Snapdeal to become the 3rd largest shopping app (in terms of MAUs) in India since June 2019 after retaining #1 rank in Google Play Shopping App category (according to data analytics platform App Annie).