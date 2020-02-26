Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store

Amazon on Tuesday opened its first Amazon Go Grocery in its hometown of Seattle.

Amazon Go Grocery is an expansion of Amazon’s 2-year-old chain of 25 Amazon Go convenience stores. Spread across 10,400 square feet, the store stocks much more beyond the sodas and sandwiches found at Amazon Go.

The new store offers fresh meat and produce, local favorites, ready-to-go meals and traditional groceries to shoppers with the cashierless convenience the company created for its Amazon Go grab-and-go stores.

“Amazon Go Grocery offers everything you’d want from a neighborhood grocery store—from fresh produce and meat and seafood to bakery items and household essentials—plus easy-to-make dinner options. We offer a mix of organic and conventional items from well-known brands, along with special finds and local favorites,” the company said in a release.

“We carry an array of fresh fruits and vegetables that change with the seasons, and a selection of quality beef, pork, poultry, and seafood. Our selection of local artisan breads, cheese, and baked goods come from some of the best local kitchens and bakeries daily from around the city and region,” the Amazon PR reads. “The company’s investment in space for “ready-to-cook meals” is high as is shelf space for “beer, wine, and spirits, and much more.”

Amazon Go Grocery uses the same technology as those stores: an array of cameras and sensors that detect which products customers pick up off the shelves. Customers scan a code from the Amazon Go app when entering the store, shop and then walk out as the app charges their credit cards and sends a receipt.