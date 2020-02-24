Bonn Group expands portfolio, launches healthy range

With biscuits and cookies industry in India expected to reach US$ 8.2 billion by 2023, leading FMCG player, the Bonn Group of Industries has expanded its biscuit portfolio by launching healthy range that includes Americana Mexican Veggie Cracker, Americana Multigrain Cracker, Americana Digestive and American Atta Cookies in entire North Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, etc.

Biscuits comes under convenience food basket which are easy to carry, tasty to eat, cholesterol free and reasonably priced. India is considered as potentially huge FMCG market because nearly 50 percent of its population is under the age of 25 years. Gifting and celebratory occasions are a popular trend among consumption favoring online-glued millennial generation. Premium biscuits are the ideal gift for people in this age group and Bonn’s top-shelf Americana range is poised at just the right spot in the market to take the advantage.

Giving the cracker biscuits a Mexican theme, The Americana Mexican Veggie Cracker is loaded with vegetables, herbs and Mexican flavored spices, while, Americana Multigrain Crackers are made up of black til, sunflower seeds, linseed etc.

Americana Digestive is another premium biscuit range packed with fibre and it is specially created for people who seek a healthy way of life.

As the name suggests Americana Atta cookies have 100 percent whole wheat atta and high fibre healthy biscuit.

“The Indian biscuits industry came into the limelight and started gaining a sound status in the bakery industry in the latter part of the 20th century, when the urbanized society called for readymade food products, which are healthy and at a tenable cost. The addition of these healthy flavors to our product portfolio is one more step in the direction of increasing our sales revenue to Rs 1,000 crore by 2021. It will also help us in improving the penetration in the high biscuit consuming states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and NCR. Biscuits are the second of our core business products which we intend to incrementally expand with greater value-for-money and innovative output. This will facilitate Bonn’s strategic expansion while assuring the brand remains sustainable in the long run”, said Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries.

Biscuits in India, are popular both in urban and rural demographics with proportions of those consuming them going up to 94 percent and 83 percent respectively. Increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, growth in organized retail and increasing consumption of processed and packaged foods are the main drivers of the industry. The FMCG sector as a whole is the fourth largest sector in the Indian economy and provides employment to around 3 million people accounting for approximately 5 percent of the total factory employment in India.