New marketing strategies that define shopping malls’ path in 2020

As the new year sets in, it is time for shopping centre managers to pull up their socks and plan a good marketing campaign for their centres. The marketing of a retail shopping centre is critical in helping the overall property performance and helps the tenant mix thrive in terms of roping in consumers and making profitable sales. The larger the retail property the more complex the marketing plan and the costs involved. The property manager, landlord, and the tenants in a property all have a vested interest in marketing the property successfully. A performing property will have stronger rentals and less property vacancies and the tenants will achieve more sales from a well-run marketing campaign.

More Customers Matter

Attracting customers to the property is really what the retail marketing effort is aimed at. That being said, malls will have other properties in the same area chasing the same tenants, and the same catchment of shoppers. For this reason, their marketing has to be well planned and implemented. It must focus on their property and how this property can serve the customers locally. As part of that process they really do need to track door counts on the shopping centre on different days of the week.

A retail property marketing plan will extend across a full year of operating the property. All of the trading seasons and customer shopping patterns should be accommodated. You want customers to come to your property and you want them coming back frequently. A ‘happy customer’ will do that. Convenience means a lot when it comes to property performance in retail strip malls and shopping centres.

Over a period of time the tenant mix of a property should serve your customers comprehensively and comfortably. A convenient shopping centre is usually a successful property. Shoppers want variety of offering and convenience of access and parking.

Retail Shopping Centre Marketing Plan

Here are some more ideas to incorporate into your retail shopping centre marketing plan.

> Brochures should be dropped quarterly into letter boxes of all residences in the surrounding shopping area. Each brochure should be branded to the shopping centre and heavily geared to the changes in seasonal shopping.

> Community groups can be involved in your property and its marketing efforts. Give the local community groups some time throughout the year to put up a kiosk in the common areas of the mall. It is best that the kiosks are run and manned by the community groups at peak shopping times for the local shoppers. That will usually be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

> Giveaways are always a valuable part of retailing and travel competitions can attract more people to the property. The giveaways and competitions can be funded from the marketing levy in the property.

> Adjust property promotions around the tenant mix and the ideal shopper that is coming to the property today.

> Seasonal festivals and holidays can be incorporated into promoting the property. Get the community groups involved in the promotional activity.

> Schools should be involved in your property. The marketing fund could donate money to the school as part of that involvement. School can promote the mall activity in their newsletter.

> Charities and similar organisations that benefit the community can be givens pace in the property from time to time.

> Purchase large decorations for the seasonal sales and promotions at the property. The alternative to purchasing your own marketing material is to hire it.

Marketing levies should be applied to all the tenants as a basic way of funding the marketing effort throughout the year. The tenants lease should be adjusted to allow for this process. A good shopping centre manager is also a good marketer of a retail property. They know how to attract more shoppers to the property, to encourage sales results, and increase tenant involvement.