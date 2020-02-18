JHS Retail to exclusively set up Patanjali stores across all Indian Airports

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.) has inked an exclusive partnership with Patanjali, leading manufacturer of Indian ayurvedic products’ to set up Patanjali stores across airports PAN India. Under the venture, three new stores are also planned at Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai airports.

The company has successfully commenced operations in four stores at New Delhi, Chandigarh and Raipur airports.

“Through this partnership, we are developing an extensive network of Patanjali stores across all Indian airports. It is our effort to promote Indian Ayurveda globally by targeting Indian gateways and making brand Patanjali accessible to all commuters, national or foreign,” says Nikhil Nanda, Managing Director, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.

This week, the venture is all set to inaugurate it’s flagship store which is spread across 1,000 sq ft, at Terminal 3, International Departures, of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Baba Ramdev, the most famed Ayurveda and Yoga guru, and face of Patanjali will be launching the store. Hardeep Puri, Honourable MoS Civil Aviation, Urban Development and Housing and Commerce and Industry will also be present at the inauguration ceremony.

“With oral care products such as Dant Kanti, fortified with Ayurveda to make lives better and healthy, Patanjali has achieved unprecedented growth in the country, and beyond. We are excited to become a part of their vision and are promoting the brand Patanjali to give it a global presence,” Nanda adds.