Bangalore Apparel Manufacturers Association to organise 3rd edition of The TEXSTYL Show

Bangalore Apparel Manufacturers Association (BAMA) is organising the third edition of ‘The TEXSTYL Show’ at The LaLit, Bengaluru on February 25-26, 2020.

62 fabric and accessories supplier will participate showcasing AW2020 collection. With focus on men’s suiting, shirting and denim fabrics, this would be one of the prominent B2B exhibition in textile supply domain. Suppliers from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore will participate. Close to 1,000+ organised manufacturers, brands, exporters, buying houses and stakeholders are expected to visit this event.

BAMA is an alliance of Bengaluru’s top organized manufacturers of fashion apparel. Together this group represents a significant branded manufacturing activity out of this region. Together this group represents GMV of more than Rs 2,000 crore, generating direct and indirect employment for more than 15,000 people and trade spanning all over India.

The plan of BAMA is to affiliate with relevant trade bodies, government entities, big retail corporates and secondary members all over India.

Going forward BAMA has planned a series of events which members can participate and benefit from, some of them being Sourcing Fair, Educational and Training Seminars, Campus and Group Placements, Fashion Trade Fair, Grievances Redressal Mechanism, International Trade Fair Trips etc.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.