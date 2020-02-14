World Retail Congress 2020 collaborates with IndiaRetailing

World Retail Congress (WRC), the annual gathering place for global retail industry leaders, will be conducted from April 28-30, 2020 in Rome.

The theme of the three-day event is High Velocity Retail: The Relevance Agenda’. The programme will, with the help of some of today’s leading retailers and brands, explore the issues that are affecting the industry most. From winning business models to consumer centricity, the power of purpose, leadership and company culture and the technologies that will keep retailers ahead of the competition.

The 2020 World Retail Congress will deliver its most dynamic programme yet with a range of new ideas developed with senior retailers to ensure that all attendees fully understand how to make their business ‘relevant’ for their customers in this High Velocity Retail World.

Handpicked retail leaders, experts and influencers will be exploring these topics and more. The list of speakers includes names like Kishore Biyani, Founder & CEO, Future Group; Laura Burdese, President & CEO, Acqua di Parma; Fernando Machado, CMO, Burger King; Jennifer Woo, Chairmna & CEO, Lane Crawford Joyce Group; Vikram Idnani, CIO, Reliance Retail; Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, EMEA, Facebook; Tolga Öncü, Retail Operations Director, IKEA; Hannah, VP of Global Retail and Franchise, Adidas and Vittorio Radice, Vice Chairman, La Rinascente.

Taking place at one of the world’s leading hotels, the Waldorf Astoria Cavalieri in Rome, the outstanding facilities and meeting spaces will ensure that the Congress provides the very best environment for learning, networking, debating and discussing the important issues facing retail.

World Retail Congress is offering IndiaRetailing.com readers a special 10 percent off on retailer passes to World Retail Congress 2020. To book, the readers can enter the code RETIND1020 at checkout.