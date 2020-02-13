Snapdeal establishes 15 new logistics hubs

Snapdeal, India’s leading value-focused e-commerce marketplace, has expanded its logistics network by opening 15 new centres at manufacturing hubs located across 10 cities in India.

The new centres are located in Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Indore, Hyderabad, Panipat, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi.

In the metros, the new centres are located inside manufacturing hubs in areas like Kirti Nagar, Patparganj and Okhla (New Delhi), Reay Road (Mumbai) and Chandra Layout (Bengaluru).

The new centres cater to the growing shipment volumes from manufacturers who are opting to sell directly on Snapdeal, bypassing the traditional structure of selling through wholesalers and retailers.

The fast growth of the online market, especially in the non-metro centers, is allowing these manufacturers to tap a new set of always-connected customers, which traditional retail structures cannot capture.

The new logistics hubs will ensure faster movement of shipments and offer dedicated facilities for the manufacturing units, including packaging of orders and online tracking for orders in transit.

According to a Snapdeal Spokesperson, “Through our deep presence inside these manufacturing clusters we now offer doorstep pick-ups from the factories. The new centres aim to make the fulfillment process simpler for the sellers so that they can devote all their resources towards production.”

With Indian e-commerce now growing beyond the first 100 million urban users, a market of potentially 400 million new users is emerging across India’s Tier 2 and 3 cities and bulk of these users are looking for value-priced merchandise. This has caught the attention of manufacturers who specialize in the value-priced segment and who see Snapdeal as the best fit for their merchandise and clientele. There has been a steady increase in sellers on Snapdeal who manufacture their own products.

In 2020, Snapdeal is aiming to add 5,000 manufacturer-sellers on its platform this year. Most of these manufacturers produce and sell daily use products like steel and copper utensils, kitchen gadgets like juicers and atta dough makers and fashion accessories like watches and wallets.

Over the last two years, Snapdeal has deepened its focus on value-priced merchandise. It has added 60,000+ new sellers, who have added over 50 Million new listings which has helped build a deep assortment of products relevant for value-savvy buyers.

In December 2019 Snapdeal had enhanced its distribution network to cover more than 26000 pin codes across India, which includes all the metros, Tier 1 and 2 cities and most of Tier 3 and 4 towns of India.