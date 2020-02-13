6 Major Trends Reshaping Luxury Retail In 2020

Luxury retail is experiencing a paradigm shift. The traditional ways of doing retail are no more effective and require a radical makeover. Mobile commerce is blooming worldwide as growing number of consumers are using their smartphones to research, compare, purchase and return products.

Does this mean brick-and-mortar stores are becoming passé? Absolutely true, many iconic retailers like Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor, Victoria’s Secret, Barneys, to name a few, are closing their retail stores. To remain relevant, these stores are trying to reinvent themselves by going digital. But, simply moving sales online will not be enough for their survival. Retailers need to devise innovative ways to make their stores meaningful for new-age luxury buyers.

In tandem, digital players such as Amazon, Rent the Runway and Warby Parker are opening physical stores as a way to augment their online experience. What’s leading to these changes? The customers’ demand for a seamless, bespoke shopping experience, with a 360-degree access to retail across all touch-points is resulting in luxury retail disruption.

Here’s a look at 6 major trends reshaping the luxury retail environment.