Tupperware launches 50th EBO in India; plans to add 100 more outlets in 2020

Tupperware, a globally renowned and much-loved premium homeware brand based out of Orlando, US, is known for its high quality and diverse range of magical products. The brand has been successfully operating in India for over 2 decades and through a well-established and robust direct selling channel of over 75,000 consultants.

In August 2019, the brand transformed its sales strategy and adopted a harmonious multi-channel approach to serve latent demand. Evolving with the times, Tupperware entered retail and e-tail channels to get closer to its dynamic target consumer base.

In a record time of less than 6 months, Tupperware launched over 50 exclusive brand outlets across 36 cities. Based on the encouraging market and consumer response, the brand aims to keep the momentum going and plans to add 100 new brand outlets within 2020, taking the total outlet count to 150.

Additionally, Tupperware’s official entry into the e-tail segment via popular market places like Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm has helped the brand in displaying and selling its illustrious product range digitally. Tupperware has reached over 1200 new cities across India in this duration, of which 900 locations have been serviced for the first time.

Talking about the brand’s expansion plans on the retail front, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India, said, “Reaching this incredible growth milestone of 50 outlets rings the celebration bells for us at Tupperware India. The celebrations will continue as we set the target of adding 100 more exclusive brand outlets within 2020. I truly believe in the power of the brick and mortar retail format and feel that no other channel can replace the impact of first-hand touch and feel. This is even more relevant in case of Tupperware as it is a highly demonstrable brand and offers products that are thoughtfully designed to deliver certain functionalities that need to be understood and to be appreciated by the consumer. Exclusive brand outlets also offer consumers an opportunity to interact with the brand like no other medium and we have received a very encouraging response so far. We plan to launch 100 additional exclusive brand outlets to deepen our penetration across geographies and are confident of a warm reception across markets. We will experiment with the outlet formats and engage consumers by way of live cooking counters, DIY digital kiosks, and much more to offer a truly consumer-centric experience aimed at garnering customer delight.”

Tupperware’s adoption of the harmonious multi-channel sales strategy required seamless integration of direct selling, retail, and e-tail that has been a challenging and meticulous effort. The brand invested time and effort in geographic prioritisation and short-listed a mix of locations, which were under-penetrated, but were highly promising. This momentum will be throughout the year and 100 additional outlets will be launched in various cities and towns across India.

Currently Tupperware exclusive brand outlets are available across below cities:

Western India – 18 outlets were opened across Nashik, Surat (2), Kota, Mumbai (3), Ahmedabad (4), Jalgaon, Bhopal, Nagpur, Baroda, Rajkot, Goa and Pune

South India – 16 outlets were opened across Bengaluru (4), Hyderabad, Kochi (3), Cuttack, Vijayawada, Chennai (3), Calicut, Katpadi and Malappuram

North India – 12 outlets were opened across Delhi (2), Amritsar, Raipur, Dehradun, Indore (3), Gurugram, Jaipur, Pathankot and Jalandhar

East India – Patna, Kolkata, Gangtok and Bhilai

Tupperware has chosen a mix of high street market places and well-established malls attracting evolved dynamic urban consumer, to launch the exclusive outlets. The design scheme and product mix displayed across outlets are uniform and impactful 360-degree marketing promotion activities have been undertaken to reach desired consumers across geographies.