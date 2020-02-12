Lenzing Introduces TENCEL™ Modal fibers with Eco Pure technology to strengthen sustainability commitment

Lenzing Group announced the introduction of Eco Pure technology which enhances the production of environmentally responsible modal fibers for the textile industry. TENCEL™ Modal fibers with Eco Pure technology are considered as the most environmentally responsible option among existing modal fibers in the industry. Total chlorine-free bleaching in pulp and fiber delivers the industry’s new standard of clean modal fiber production. With the gentle bleaching process, textiles made predominantly of such fibers tend to be softer than conventionally bleached TENCEL™ Modal fibers, and are very suitable for undergarments, loungewear, bedding and more.

The Eco Pure technology features an eco-responsible production process guided by the EU Ecolabel, a label of environmental excellence that is awarded to products and services that meet high environmental standards throughout their life-cycle.

TENCEL™ Modal fibers with Eco Pure technology are produced exclusively in Austria mainly from beech wood sourced from sustainably managed forests across Central and Eastern Europe.

“The ongoing innovation in cellulosic fiber technologies and eco-responsible production processes has witnessed more sustainable fiber alternatives across the textile value chain. This has provided businesses and brands with new opportunities and perspectives to enhance product quality and improve sustainable practices. The introduction of Eco Pure technology for TENCEL™ Modal fibers is providing brands and consumers with great comfort and more responsible environmental options. With sustainability in our DNA, we will continue to review customers’ feedback to develop and produce high-quality fibers that suits their needs and preferences,” said Florian Heubrandner, Vice President of Global Business Management Textiles of Lenzing.

Over the few past years, brands have made conscious decisions to better understand their supply chain with a core focus on sustainability and transparency in clothing production. In light of this, the TENCEL™ Modal fibers with Eco Pure technology are identifiable through a special identification technology, making the eco-fibers identifiable throughout all stages of the textile manufacturing process.

“For the TENCELTM brand, ensuring a sustainable supply chain has become very important, with a focus not only on ethical production, but also the actual fiber production process. In 2020, one of our main goals and a core business strategy will be to continue production of high-quality fibers that strive to set higher standards for industry sustainability and comfort. It is encouraging to see that the industry and consumers are paying more attention to sustainability. We believe that the popularity of sustainable fibers will continue to grow,” added Heubrandner.