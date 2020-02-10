Home Retail Icons of India Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India

What’s the Future of Retail?

Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India

“Modern retail in the right direction for long term benefits to the Indian economy. Initiatives such as GST and demonetisation have helped streamline retail and wholesale sectors to eradicate unscrupulous players, cumbersome processes and misleading trade practices. Consumers are today far more willing to embrace good and modern practices through digitisation. This, in the long term will help Indian wholesale market and players like us while passing on the benefits to our customers.”

joined as Managing Director & Chief Executive Offer in February 2016. Prior to joining , Arvind held the position of Corporate Vice-President (Fresh Business), Walmart USA. Before that was Regional Vice-President (Texas Operations), at Walmart USA. Arvind had earlier served as Chief Operating Officer for Walmart India heading the entire Cash & Carry business. He was instrumental in successfully setting up Walmart Cash & Carry business in India from the ground up under the banner of “Best Price”.

Mediratta has over 25 years of experience in general management, marketing and sales across industries such as retail, packaged goods, consumer durables and food service with top companies such as Walmart, Procter & Gamble (India & Asia Pacific), Whirlpool, Yum! Restaurants International and Marico India.

He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi.

