Dairy Day forays into Andhra Pradesh

Dairy Day, with extensive presence in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Maharashtra, announced its expansion into Andhra Pradesh.

Dairy Day ice cream will now be available across 2,000 outlets in most of the districts of Andhra Pradesh state. The company has invested Rs 80 crore over the last two years in capacity expansion as it extends its footprint across the country.

Currently, Dairy Day has two state-of- the-art manufacturing units in Karnataka, spread over 2 lakh square feet with a capacity of 1.4 lakh litres a day.

M N Jaganath, Co-Founder, Dairy Day said, “The expansion into Andhra Pradesh is an important step for Dairy Day as we work towards establishing a pan India presence. The state has a vibrant and growing market with immense potential for the FMCG sector. India currently is the fastest growing Ice cream market in the world, growing at over 13-14 percent CAGR. The industry is expected to touch Rs 30,000 crore over the next five years. We at Dairy Day believe in providing value for money products that appeals to young and old alike.”

Dairy Day, which offers a variety of cups, cones, sticks, tubs and other novelties, manufactures and supplies approximately 150 products in over 30 flavours. The company manufactures market favourites such as Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, Pista, Butterscotch, Mango among others along with its own unique flavours such as, Paan Twist, Rajbhog, Gulab Jamun, Gajar Halwa, Rose Kulfi, Ice-cream Cake and Ice-cream Sandwich.