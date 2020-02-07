V-Mart Retail posts Q3 net profit at Rs 58 cr

Multi-brand retail chain V-Mart Retail on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 58.22 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.68 crore for the corresponding period of 2018-19, V-Mart said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated total income stood at Rs 562.58 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 467.55 crore for the same period year ago.

“In the statement of profit and loss for the current period, operating lease expenses have been changed from rent to depreciation charge…To this extent performance for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31, 2019 is not comparable with the previous period results,” the company said.