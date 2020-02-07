Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts Q3 net loss of Rs 37.64 cr

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 37.64 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 70.25 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,582.74 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,281.55 crore for the same period year ago.

During the third quarter of current financial year, the company’s deferred income tax was at Rs 141.82 crore.