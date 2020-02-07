BIRKENSTOCK enters Indian market

As part of its international growth strategy, the family-owned company with a rich tradition is now expanding its global footprint to India. Since the high-quality products from Germany have not yet been sold on the local market via trade partners, BIRKENSTOCK is now presenting itself to Indian consumers as a premium lifestyle brand synonymous with quality, function, and overall well-being for the first time.

A number of mono-brand retail stores are planned to open in an international premium brand environment in the country’s top shopping locations. The first opening at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi started the ball rolling on January 27. Additionally visitors can already gain an overview of the company’s comprehensive range of classic sandals for men, women and children and closed shoes, as well as the feminine models from the Papillio range at the official online store at www.birkenstock.in .

Thus BIRKENSTOCK will create a holistic brand experience and provide additional inspiration at the point of sale while at the same time doing justice to the major significance of the Indian market. By expanding sales activities over the medium term, including in the form of partner-operated retail concepts and shop-in-shop concepts for retail partners in the premium segment, the company is underscoring its growth ambitions in the region.

“It’s precisely the right time for us to enter the Indian market. A booming, brand-compatible retail environment meets a strong consumer demand for genuine quality. We expect India to become one of the five most important markets for BIRKENSTOCK within the next few years, since we offer the perfect products for the current spirit of the times and lifestyle in this country,” says Oliver Reichert, CEO, BIRKENSTOCK Group.

Jens Hattab, Regional Managing Director Middle East Africa India for BIRKENSTOCK, has been preparing the company’s entry into the market together with his staff. He is responsible for the business growth and the general operations in this area and gained more than 20 years of experience in the international footwear and fashion business in this region of the world. Most recently, he worked as managing director and distributor for various renowned international brands.

Vinay Bansal is taking on the role as BIRKENSTOCK Managing Director India and will lead the business and his team locally. Due to his previous experience in the international brand business in India and beyond, he has profound knowledge of the market.

BIRKENSTOCK is now available to its Indian sales partners to answer any questions they may have regarding collections and potential partnerships through its showroom and regional office in Gurgaon, located in the greater Delhi area.