Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Riyaaz Amlani is an entrepreneur and restaurateur based out of Mumbai, India. He is the CEO & MD of Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd and an ex-President of NRAI.

Popularly referred to as eatopian, hospitality wiz and coffee baron, he has established 48 restaurants across 15 cities, whose umbrella of brands includes Mocha, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Prithvi Cafe, The Tasting room, Social, Slink & Bardot, as well as the very recent and successful brand FLEA Bazaar Cafe.

He is known for his uncanny ability to provide unusual and novel experiences in all his ventures. Having sold shoes as a teenager, he completed his education in UCLA with a masters degree in Entertainment Management.