Lenzing Group opens its first supply chain solution hub in India

The Lenzing Group – one of the market leader in wood-based cellulosic fibre – has opened its first supply chain solution hub in Mumbai which is designed to provide supply chain and product solutions as per the requirements of Indian customers.

Lenzing, being the pioneer in the industry for sustainable fashion and innovations, the hub becomes a centre of innovation and excellence by building accessibility across its customers in India, bringing together Lenzing’s global expertise and network connections in the industry. The launch of this hub will build connections between the supply chain and brands looking to adapt sustainable practices that are need of the hour.

For Lenzing, India serves as a key market for exports as well as a huge domestic consumption. Lenzing has been present across all major apparel categories in India such as ethnic wear, intimate wear, general outerwear, denims and home furnishings.

The company has been associated with ace designers such as Anita Dongre, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Abraham & Thakore to leading brands such as AND, Global Desi, Marks & Spencers, H&M, D’décor, Levi’s, to name a few. With a huge response garnered by their flagship fibre brand – TENCEL™ and sustainable viscose fibre brand- LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, Lenzing Group has recently introduced its non-woven specialty fibre – VEOCELTM and LENZINGTM Industrial solutions diversifying the reach among the beauty and industrial application segments.

A prominent trend observed in the textile and fashion industry over the past few years is to incorporate sustainable solutions in close conjunction with end-consumers through brand and designer associations. To build on the growing needs and requirements put forth before by the consumers, this hub will give access to global solutions and innovations across the country.

Along with the specialty fibers solutions, the hub will house the products and innovations created using TENCELTM and LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM fibers to attract both buyers and supply chain experts in India. The hub would also display products that have been made in collaboration with top designers and brands across India and the globe, seen at key fashion events, on a regular basis. This platform will bring forward global innovation capabilities to help to build on the sustainable fashion conversation among the Indian Textile Industry. Additionally, the hub would cater to an information center for textile suppliers, garment makers, designers and traders to enable quick solutions.

S Jayaraman, Commercial Director – Asia Pacific & South Asia with Lenzing AG, said, “Since its inception in India in 2007, Lenzing India has seen a massive growth in India. With the warm response we have received towards various associations initiated by us, this hub will be another step for our expansion in the country. We aim to build Lenzing’s global legacy through the launch of the hub. As part of the company’s country developments, Lenzing plans to increase its footprint by launching multiple hubs across key textile centres in India in the next couple of years. We hope these strategic hub launches will help our partners offer sustainable solutions with an ecologically responsible footprint to ease out the supply chain process.

Commenting on the launch, Avinash Mane, Commercial Head – South Asia, Lenzing Group said, “Lenzing Group is pleased to have launched its first hub in India. Through this step, we aim to provide the right raw material to the brands in order to strengthen their sustainable resolution, making the supply chain viable. Our vision is to provide sustainable lifestyle solutions to consumers and sensitizing them on sustainable and ethical fashion is the need of the hour. Through this launch, we hope to build a direct connection with people driving the supply chain, further creating a ripple of change in the textile industry.”