Karan Kapur, Executive Director, K Hospitality Corp

Karan Kapur currently heads the hospitality and food services verticals of K Hospitality Corp, which includes the Indian cuisine and lifestyle branded platforms (brands such as Copper Chimney, Irish House and Bombay Brasserie) and the Banqueting & Catering vertical.

Prior to this, he oversaw the setup and early growth of Travel Food Services, part of K Hospitality Corp, across India and abroad, and the F&B Concession Management vertical, under the banner of Global Kitchens.

He has a B.A. In Economics from Northwestern University, a Certificate in Finance from the Kellogg School of Management, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.