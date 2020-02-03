East India emerges as epicenter of modern retail activity

While India’s long term growth outlook remains intact, there is no denying the ongoing volatility in the market at this time. Across the industry sectors, 2019 has been a year of uncertainty and vulnerability due to the rise of technology, new formats and changing customer preferences and buying patterns. However, the proactive approach of the government and reforms rolled out in recent times has set India in the growth trajectory in the long term.

Over the last decade, India has attracted global investment and moved up its ranking in terms of ‘ease of doing business’. Allowing foreign investment up to 100 percent in retail, GST reforms, a booming e-commerce sector and the development of retail real estate have unfolded a new era for organised retail.

Today, India is the world’s fifth-largest global destination in the retail space. The retail market in India is projected to reach US$ 1.375 trillion, while the Indian e-commerce industry is expected to cross the US$ 200 billion mark by 2026.

The e-commerce market in India is also set to grow at a CAGR of 30 percent for gross merchandise value to reach US$ 200 billion by 2026, with a market penetration of 12 percent compared to 2 percent currently(Source: investindia.gov.in).

With increased domestic demand, India’s retail sector investments doubled to reach Rs 1,300 crore (US$ 180.18 million) in 2018.

According to reports total consumption expenditure is expected to reach nearly US$ 3,600 billion by 2020 from US$ 1,824 billion in 2017.

The Rising East

With new entrants, newer formats and a booming e-commerce sector, the Indian retail industry is going through an interesting phase. While mature markets are seeing a trend of consolidation, new emerging markets are also coming in the radar of global brands. As compared to other regions, East India with states like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa and the entire North East states of Assam, Arunachal, Tripura Mizoram, have been late bloomers. However, brands and marketers are now shifting their focus from mature markets to these emerging cities in a bid to explore new opportunities.

A lot has changed in the last decade with penetration of internet connectivity and retail real estate developments. With Millennials having higher disposable incomes, growing fashion awareness and increased aspirations, the states in the eastern part of India have been drawing a lot of attention of the retail industry as a whole. And even though the region is considered a conservative market, factors like a growing consumption trend, good transportation infrastructure, availability of retail real estate infrastructure have propelled growth in this region.

While Kolkata has been the hotbed of organised retail activities, markets like Bhubaneswar, Patna, Siliguri, Guwahati, Tinsukia, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Jamshedpur with their huge base of population and demography have been drawing the attention of investors.