India Food Forum 2020 to unveil India’s US$ 900 bn food consumption market opportunity

India’s largest food retail intelligence event, India Food Forum, returns next month for its 13th edition. The annual mega congregation will take place on February 5-6, 2020 at the Renaissance Hotel, Powai.

The theme of India Food Forum 2020 is, ‘Charting the Growth Map for Food Grocery, Food Service & Food Start Up in this Fast, Tech Savvy, Digitally Connected, Demanding Consumer Driven Era’.

India Food Forum comprises 30 power-packed conference sessions and master-classes by global experts on every aspect of food innovation, marketing and retailing. In addition, there will be a powerful exhibition featuring food innovation, ingredient showcases, foodtech, startups and retail technology companies.

The ‘Startups & Innovation Convention’ will be a highlight of the business event, and will be held on both the days of the event. It will focus on both food retail and foodservice startups.

Commenting on the key highlights and objectives of India Food Forum 2020, Amitabh Taneja, Chief Convenor, India Food Forum, said, “The Indian food consumption market — including food retail and foodservice sectors — is valued at US$ 900 billion. It is a tremendous opportunity but also a very challenging time for operators as consumer behaviour and technology are seriously disrupting traditional models. The deep intelligence and wide-ranging innovations showcased here are aimed at driving businesses towards higher growth and profitability despite the challenges.”

There will be 200+ presenters, panelists and speakers at this mega annual congregation, representing leading food and FMCG brands, retailers, foodservice giants, technology companies and global market research leaders.

Among the speakers are retail and foodservice business giants including Sadashiv Nayak, Business Head – Big Bazaar, Future Group, Arvind Varchaswi, CEO, Sri Sri Tattva, Devendra Chawla, Managing Director & CEO, Spencer’s Retail Limited, Sunil Sanklecha, Founder & Managing Partner, Nuts n Spices, Kirit J Maganlal, Founder and CEO, MAGSONS GROUP, Goa, Saurabh Makhija, Head Modern Trade, Nestle, Seshu Kumar, National Head, Buying & Merchandising, Big Basket, Anurag Katriar, ED & CEO, deGustibus Hospitality (President, NRAI), B S Nagesh, Founder, TRRAIN, Benu Sehgal, CEO, Freeport Retail, Sharang Pant, Market Leader- Retail Vertical, Nielsen South Asia, Damodar Mall, Author, Supermarketwala & CEO- Grocery Retail (Reliance Retail), Dheeraj Arora, Head — Modern Trade & E-commerce, Unilever, Pradeep Srinivasa, Senior Analyst, Euromonitor International, to name a few.

Day 1 will focus on the food and grocery retail industry with master classes and sessions for FMCG, Food & Beverage Brands, Retailers, investors, start-ups and support organizations and end with the Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards 2020 powered by Bikaji, recognising excellence in food retailing.

Day 2 will be focused on the foodservice sector with master classes and sessions for HoReCa sector, investors, Food Service start-ups, FS Retail Tech and Support Organisations and end with IMAGES Food Service Awards 2020, recognizing India’s most innovative and successful foodservice brands and companies.

About India Food Forum

India Food Forum is India’s most powerful food retail intelligence event. Launched in 2008, the annual business event is a powerful showcase of ground-breaking insights, analyses, products, technologies, emerging innovations, trends and developments, in the business of food in India. Every year, India Food Forum – through a conference, master classes and specialized exhibition zones — presents and analyses unique research findings, consumption and retail trends in food. The event puts together the most comprehensive capsule of trends and innovations that affect businesses engaged in the all aspects of the food retail value chain – from sourcing ingredients to retailing.