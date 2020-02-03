HUL reshuffles top management team

FMCG major HUL on Friday announced the appointment of Prabha Narasimhan as Executive Director of its Home Care segment as part of a top level reshuffle within the organisation.

Narasimhan would replace Priya Nair, currently Executive Director – Home Care who moved as Executive Director – Beauty and Personal Care, the FMCG major said in a statement.

Nair will take over from Sandeep Kohli, who will relocate to Dubai as VP – Beauty & Personal Care for our North Africa, Middle East, Turkey and Russia markets, it added

“Priya Nair will continue to be a member of the HUL Management Committee and Prabha Narasimhan will join the Management Committee effective February 1, 2020,” said HUL.

Nair, who had joined HUL in 1995, had a career spanning of almost 25 years.

While Narasimhan had joined the company in 1999, and has a career spanning two decades, she has worked across businesses and geographies.

In her most recent role, Narasimhan has been leading the skin and colour cosmetics business where she has delivered consistent and market-beating growth in a highly competitive and fast-growing category.

“I look forward to Priya taking the Beauty and Personal Care division to the next level of performance and take this opportunity to thank her for her outstanding contributions to Home Care. And finally, I would like to welcome Prabha to the HUL Management Committee and wish her great success,” Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said.