High-quality display frames help highlight products, attract footfalls: CEO Archana Engineering

Established in the year 2004, Archana Engineering has been manufacturing, supplying and exporting an impeccable range of display stands, poster frames and accessories used in supermarkets and retail outlets. Their range of products is admired for high quality and durability. With a goal to develop social and world-class products for its clients, the brand aims at achieving the utmost client satisfaction by providing products at competitive prices. Due to a positive reputation gained by this high quality, the brand has become the preferred choice of clients across the Indian Subcontinent.

In an exclusive interaction, PL Jain, CEO, Archana Engineering talks about the brand, its USP, impact, trends, services and expansion plans pan India.

What according to you are the best ways for a retailer to highlight the products in a store?

Proper use of signages and price cassettes can change the entire look of the outlet. Signage is a medium through which the store communicates with its customers. A retailer might be selling the best product at the best price, however, if they don’t have an outdoor banner telling everyone, what they are retailing, they won’t be able to grab the eyeballs of people. This can result in poor footfall and absolutely no sale. Further, even if the retailers can manage to get the consumer inside the store, the customers can face difficulties in finding the right product at the right place. In this situation, POP signs are very useful. They direct the customers to the right destination and hence are also referred as silent salesmen.

What are the latest trends and strategies being used for optimum product display?

The latest trend in the industry is the use of frames and price cassettes. These frames are liked by both traditional and modern retailers as they are more durable and easy on the retailer’s pocket.

From which industry is the brand witnessing more demand – food, grocery, apparel, or electronics?

We have been witnessing most demand from the apparel sector. Next to apparel are food, grocery, FMCG and electronics.

Which is your most popular product?

We have more than one product which is very popular including thumb clamps, price cassettes, data strips and magnet-based display stands with frames, floor standing display stands with frames, various acrylic brochure displays stands, price display stands etc. Our innovative products are chrome plated table stands. To meet the demand of modern retailers we have developed customised products as well.

Tell us the difference between indoor and outdoor signage? Which one is better for the retailers?

Indoor and outdoor signage has different features and uses. Indoor signs help in guiding and enhancing the customer’s shopping experience inside the retail stores. They are more distinctive in size and create a unique environment with colours and graphics. However, outdoor signs are quite large, as they need to be visible from quite a distance. They speak more about the store, rather than merchandise.

Who are your clients? Throw light on the customised products you offer?

Some of our important clients are Aditya Birla Fashions & Retails Ltd, Baazar Kolkata, More Retails Ltd, Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd, Future Group, Ratnadeep (Hyderabad), V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, 24 Seven, Jalan Group ( Varanasi) etc. We do offer customised products depending on the demands and requirements of these brands.

Stores are technologically advanced these days. How has this impacted your sales and overall growth?

We are seeing that stores are becoming more and more modern on the parameters of design, shop fittings, visual merchandising, window displays, etc. This is encouraging us to develop better quality products and even become more innovative with respect to displays,display stand materials.

What is the response to such products from Tier II & III cities? Please elaborate.

We are getting good responses from Tier II & III cities. Almost all retailers who earlier had main offices in the metro cities are opening branches and stores in these areas. We are getting more queries and orders from these rural areas due to our services and quality of the product. Local store representatives visit our office with queries and we give them the product demonstration as per their requirement. In the end, most of them turn out to be a happy buyer of our products.

Tell us about the brand clientele?

RanceLab FusionResto has been assisting business owners in their growth since 1996 with-its world-class technology and exceptional service with more number of brands adding glory to its name by each passing year. Its advanced solutions has supported more than 35,000 brands including nationally acclaimed brands like Havmor, Tea Post, Karachi Bakery, Haldiram etc. in over 40 countries including India, Middle East Asia, Africa and South-East Asia, to surpass their competition and excel in their respective fields.