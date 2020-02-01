Salim Roopani, Senior VP – Operations, Pacific Mall

Salim Roopani is currently Senior VP – Operations at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, one of the premium shopping, entertainment and leisure destinations in India today. He has over 15 years of varied experience in the hotel, retail and real estate industry, with a focus on retail infrastructure.

Roopani is heading Pacific Mall since April 2016. His in-depth understanding of the modern retail experience, marketing strategy, brand and customer engagement and a strong eye for changing trends and preferences has added to the Mall being popular and with one of the highest footfalls and trading density currently.

Over the years, he has held key positions in leading organizations of the country including Marriott International, Prozone Capital Shopping Centre, Reliance Industries Ltd and now with Pacific India.

Roopani is a Hotel Management graduate and alumni of Anjuman-I-Islam’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Mumbai.