Titan in association with KVIC launches ‘Khadi Collection’

Titan Company Ltd., India’s leading consumer goods company in collaboration with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a statutory body under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) announced the launch of ‘Khadi Collection’, a set of two watches crafted in authentic Khadi.

For the first time ever, Titan uses a non-horological material like Khadi on the dial and strap of the watches. Since Khadi is handwoven, every single watch in this collection is unique because of the distinctive weave and texture. The straps of the watches have also been treated with a special coating to make them more durable without compromising on its authentic texture. The collection is a unique and elegant blend of simplicity and modernity.

Nitin Gadkari, Hon. Union Minister of MSME, Road Transport & Highways said, “This collection celebrates Khadi, India’s signature fabric. Titan and KVIC have come together to create a modern watch that celebrates the fabric which is integral to our Indian heritage. Khadi and a watch were two integral parts of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and on his 150th birth anniversary, I’m really glad to see KVIC & Titan collaborating to pay a true tribute. With this extraordinary initiative, Khadi will find its way on the wrists of the modern young Indian. I am sure this will lead to a bright future to the artisans in our economy.”

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon. Minister of State MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries said, “Khadi represents a simplistic and sustainable way of life. As we focus and evolve towards an organic environment, what can be better than this eminent tie-up of KVIC and Titan? Khadi watch collection will represent an elegant eco-friendly time-piece on the wrists of proud Indians.”

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Ravi Kant, Chief Executive Officer, Watches & Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, “Titan has been continuously evolving over the years along with the aspiration of our consumers. Our design stories have mirrored the journey of India’s progress and celebrated the Indian culture. Khadi is revered in India and worldwide due to its uniqueness of being hand spun, handwoven and is truly a sustainable fabric. To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we are happy to launch this special edition Khadi collection in collaborations with KVIC.”

Talking about the association, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman of KVIC said, “We at KVIC are happy to collaborate with Titan. Khadi is one of the most eco-friendly materials with zero carbon footprint and requires least water consumption. Together with Titan, we have created beautiful contemporary timepieces that are truly special for the generations to keep by using authentic Khadi.”