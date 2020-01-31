Starbucks consolidated net revenue grows 7 percent

Starbucks Corporation reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal first quarter ended December 29, 2019.

Global comparable store sales were up 5 percent, driven by a 3 percent increase in average ticket and a 2 percent increase in comparable transactions. America’s comparable store sales were up 6 percent, driven by a 3 percent increase in average ticket and a 2 percent increase in comparable transactions. US comparable store sales were up 6 percent, with comparable transactions up 3 percent. International comparable store sales were up 1 percent, driven by a 2 percent increase in average ticket and a 1 percent decrease in comparable transactions. China’s comparable store sales were up 3 percent, with comparable transactions up 1 percent.

The company opened 539 net new stores in Q1, yielding 31,795 stores at the end of the quarter, a 6 percent increase over the prior year.

Consolidated net revenues of US$ 7.1 billion grew 7 percent over the prior year. Consolidated net revenues grew 9 percent over the prior year adjusted for unfavorable impacts of approximately 2 percent from Streamline-driven activities.

Streamline-driven activities primarily included the conversion of certain international retail operations from company-operated to licensed models.

GAAP operating margin expanded 190 basis points year-over-year to 17.2 percent, primarily due to sales leverage, supply chain efficiencies and lower restructuring and impairment charges, partially offset by growth in wages and benefits, as well as investments in store labor hours. Non-GAAP operating margin of 18.2 percent expanded 80 basis points compared to the prior year.

Starbucks® Rewards loyalty program grew to 18.9 million active members in the U.S., up 16 percent year-over-year.

“Building on solid business momentum from fiscal 2019, Starbucks performed very well throughout the first quarter, including one of the strongest holiday seasons in the history of our company. As a result, we are off to a strong start in fiscal 2020,” said Kevin Johnson, President and CEO. “Our growth was fueled by a healthy balance of comparable sales growth and new store development, as well as continued expansion of our Global Coffee Alliance with Nestlé. Investments in our partners, beverage innovation and digital customer relationships contributed not only to strong topline growth, but also significant margin expansion in the quarter.”

“Our partners are the center of creating a special Starbucks Experience for each and every customer we serve, and I am very grateful for their extraordinary efforts through this holiday quarter. As we begin our fiscal second quarter, I want to acknowledge the dynamic situation our partners in China are navigating as health officials respond to the coronavirus. As events unfold, we will be transparent with all stakeholders in communicating how we are responding to these extraordinary circumstances and the implications for our near-term business results. We remain optimistic and committed to the long-term opportunity in China, building on our brand heritage and 20-year legacy of profitable growth,” concluded Johnson.