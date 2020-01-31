What’s New In Cotton™ to focus on innovation and sustainability

Sustainability and innovation will be the focus at Cotton Council International’s (CCI) upcoming What’s New In Cotton™ booth in Hall 6, C53 at Première Vision in Paris, France, on February 11-13.

“U.S. cotton’s sustainability and innovation are What’s New In Cotton™ right now,” Bruce Atherley, Executive Director, CCI said. “At Première Vision we will present innovative technologies utilizing U.S. cotton, designed to inspire the textile industry, such as innovative traceability solutions and a sustainable alternative to traditional stretch fabrics.”

Regarding sustainability, Atherley said that CCI will introduce the new U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a program that provides U.S. cotton farmers a voluntary way to formally document and communicate common elements of best management practices – a significant step that further shows that U.S. cotton is shrinking its environmental footprint.

“The Trust Protocol will provide U.S. cotton’s customers the confidence that they are sourcing, spinning and selling sustainably-produced U.S. cotton,” he said. “Through the collection of robust data, the Trust Protocol will remove risk by giving U.S. cotton’s customers the evidence they need to demonstrate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and other sustainability pledges – making the Trust Protocol the right choice for today and tomorrow.”

Visit the COTTON USA™ booth at Première Vision to learn more about U.S. cotton’s sustainability and the innovative ways U.S. cotton can be used to boost your business.