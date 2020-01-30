Little Caesars Pizza enters India with two outlets in Ahmedabad

The US-headquartered Little Caesars Pizza on Wednesday entered India with inauguration of two outlets in Ahmedabad. The company, which claims to be the third largest pizza chain in the world, said it will open more outlets in Gujarat and across the country in coming months.

According to a PTI report: While the first outlet in Ahmedabad was opened near Iskcon cross roads, another was inaugurated near LD College.

The global pizza brand, now operating in 26 countries, works on a franchisee based model.

Both these outlets will offer only vegetarian pizza as the market research exercise suggested keeping only vegetarian varieties and dropping chicken or any other non-vegetarian variety from the menu, Ashok Lal, Regional Managing Director, Little Caesars Pizza said.

However, non-vegetarian pizza varieties may be introduced in the future as per customer demands, he said.

“We have started with these two outlets and we have plans to open stores in other cities of Gujarat and India in coming months. Affordable price is our main USP,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

The two outlets are owned and operated by franchisee firm Phoenix Enterprise Nexus India Pvt Ltd, managed by Nandish Patel, who also owns several Little Caesars Pizza restaurants in the US, Paula Vissing, Senior Vice President (International), Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc said.

“We believe in delivering value for affordable pizza to the customers. Our pizza varieties are cheaper than other players offering pizza in the city. We have been expanding internationally over the last several years and we will open more such outlets in the months to come,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.