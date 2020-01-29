‘DLF Avenue’ Saket now open

DLF Shopping Malls is all set to open its much-awaited holistic experiential destination – ‘DLF Avenue.’ It will open in its new avatar of a modern-day shopping experience that brings the community together by offering focused, curated shopping, an unrivalled F&B district and inspiring cultural experiences on February 1, 2020.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, Rental Business, DLF said, “Our focus on continuous innovation has ensured that DLF properties are able to stand out as an unique entity on account of the differentiated consumer experiences that we offer and deliver. We are positive that DLF Avenue will further take consumer retail experience several notches higher. At DLF we continuously explore opportunities to enhance the shopping experiences – DLF Avenue is the latest example.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of DLF Avenue, Saket. DLF Avenue will be a place with taste and discernment that values quality over quantity. A destination that has been carefully curated, like no other till now in the country. The focus is on integrated experience of Shopping, Dining and Culture, making it a destination to be in for Millennials and the discerning South Delhi consumers. This has been possible because of the trust and confidence of our partner brands, both domestic and international, which often make DLF properties their first port of call.”

DLF Avenue is bringing together the best of Indian and international fashion and apparel brands across fast fashion, athleisure and ethnic fusion. It has curated millennial-oriented brands such as Under Armour, Go Sports, Superkicks, Nykaa Luxe and more. The all new DLF Avenue will see the presence of new marquee brands, such as Uniqlo and Marks & Spencer opening their flagship stores along with many others.

DLF Avenue will present ‘The Commons’ – a completely new and unique experience in the food curation space that Delhi has not seen before. Spread over 3 floors, it brings the best of world cuisines from food experts in the country.

‘LIVE at DLF Avenue’ is the largest outdoor plaza in the city. It will have cultural curations including music, art, live sports and street food from across the country.

At least 70 percent of the current brands have been replaced by new labels to give the complex a new look and vibe. With over fifty brands operational in the first fortnight of opening, DLF Avenue aims to truly transform the shopping experience of Delhi.